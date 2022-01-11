Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Amundi acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $376,983,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after purchasing an additional 538,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,859,000 after purchasing an additional 390,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after purchasing an additional 345,751 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ITW opened at $243.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.47. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.89 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.36.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

