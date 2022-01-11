Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $390.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $438.15.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $362.28 on Friday. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $341.03 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.43.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total transaction of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,576 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

