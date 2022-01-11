Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Barclays upgraded the stock from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The stock had previously closed at $362.28, but opened at $378.01. Illumina shares last traded at $385.28, with a volume of 27,461 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.92.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total value of $1,204,985.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,576. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth $37,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

