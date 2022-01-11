Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,759 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,969 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMO. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 146.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 42.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

IMO stock opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $38.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.83.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2189 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 129.23%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.