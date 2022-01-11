Inception Growth Acquisition Ltd’s (NASDAQ:IGTAU) Quiet Period Will Expire on January 18th

Inception Growth Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IGTAU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 18th. Inception Growth Acquisition had issued 9,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Inception Growth Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Inception Growth Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Inception Growth Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.