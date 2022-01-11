Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.80. Industrias Bachoco has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $980.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $779,000.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

