Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DZ Bank set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.57 ($50.65).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.26) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($22.39).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

