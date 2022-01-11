Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Upgraded to “Positive” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $24.77 on Monday. Infosys has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. The company has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

