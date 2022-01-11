Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Upgraded to “Positive” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.63.
Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $24.77 on Monday. Infosys has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. The company has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.
About Infosys
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
