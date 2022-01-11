Innova Hits Market Cap of $250,812.63 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Innova has a total market cap of $250,812.63 and $3.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000454 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

