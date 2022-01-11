Input Capital (OTCMKTS:INPCF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Input Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:INPCF)’s stock price traded up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.38. 24,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 767% from the average session volume of 2,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.

Input Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INPCF)

SSC Security Services Corp. provides physical and cyber security services to corporate and public sector clients across Canada. The company was founded by Douglas Allan Emsley, Brad Farquhar, and Gord A. Nystuen in 2012 and is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Input Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Input Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.