Inscription Capital LLC Buys Shares of 218 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 218 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 9,627.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after buying an additional 281,014 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,046,000 after acquiring an additional 156,824 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 322,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,353,000 after acquiring an additional 130,058 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 543,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,508,000 after acquiring an additional 117,927 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 581,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $849,576,000 after acquiring an additional 101,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,131.17 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,005.14 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $141.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,463.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,471.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Loop Capital downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,637.90.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.