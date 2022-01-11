Inscription Capital LLC Invests $243,000 in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,759,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $108.05 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $107.68 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.