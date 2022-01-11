Inscription Capital LLC Invests $271,000 in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.81.

NYSE KIM opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

