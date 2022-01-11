Inscription Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Nokia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nokia by 11,783.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Nokia by 1,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196,626 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nokia by 346.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Nokia stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

