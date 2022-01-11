Insider Buying: Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL) Insider Buys 496,169 Shares of Stock

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL) insider Aristide C. Achybrou purchased 496,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £24,808.45 ($33,675.11).
Shares of LON:DKL traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5.15 ($0.07). The company had a trading volume of 4,215,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,465. Dekel Agri-Vision plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4.22 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.60 million and a P/E ratio of -51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27.
Dekel Agri-Vision Company Profile
