Insider Buying: Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL) Insider Buys 496,169 Shares of Stock

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL) insider Aristide C. Achybrou purchased 496,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £24,808.45 ($33,675.11).

Shares of LON:DKL traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5.15 ($0.07). The company had a trading volume of 4,215,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,465. Dekel Agri-Vision plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4.22 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.60 million and a P/E ratio of -51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27.

Dekel Agri-Vision Company Profile

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. The company owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

