Insider Buying: Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) insider Riccardo Canevari purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,000.00 ($26,618.71).
Riccardo Canevari also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 7th, Riccardo Canevari purchased 150,000 shares of Radiopharm Theranostics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,250.00 ($33,992.81).
