Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Friday, January 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,544,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $1,561,400.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $1,577,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $1,620,400.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $1,607,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $1,556,800.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,497,200.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $1,557,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $1,510,600.00.

NASDAQ IBKR traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $77.41. 659,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,464. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average of $69.16. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 127,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,693 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $711,000. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.