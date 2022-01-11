Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells 2,116 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $157,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $126,231.88.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $464,850.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 4,411 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $405,767.89.

On Monday, November 1st, Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00.

Natera stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,225. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.92. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $264,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Natera by 239.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Natera by 27.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Natera by 275.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

