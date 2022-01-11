Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 130 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,087,000 after purchasing an additional 172,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Target by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,982,448 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $962,716,000 after buying an additional 206,130 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.13.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $227.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

