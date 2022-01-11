Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 376 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,544.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $127.20 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $127.06 and a 12-month high of $132.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.083 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

