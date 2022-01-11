Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 54,870.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $19.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.88%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.