Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 455 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST opened at $519.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $538.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The company has a market capitalization of $230.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.41.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

