Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $272,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $277.15 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $232.55 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

