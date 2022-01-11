Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 227 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in RH by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in RH by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,561,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH opened at $479.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RH has a 52-week low of $411.88 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $583.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $646.18.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.20 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RH. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $716.40.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

