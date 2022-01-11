Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH opened at $289.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOH. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.71.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

