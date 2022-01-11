Inspire Investing LLC Buys 14,383 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 344.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 31.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,770,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after acquiring an additional 322,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $699,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of EMN opened at $119.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 81.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.