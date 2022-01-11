Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 11,268 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $87.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.75. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.33 and a 200 day moving average of $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

