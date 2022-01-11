Inspire Investing LLC Raises Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 88.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 996.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of UGI by 27.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 69.4% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of UGI by 31.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,563 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,069. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

