Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Insulet in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. upped their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.90.

PODD opened at $240.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of -534.89 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.77 and a 200-day moving average of $286.28. Insulet has a 52-week low of $218.28 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 86.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 80.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

