InsurAce (INSUR) Trading Down 2.8% This Week

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC on popular exchanges. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $45.03 million and $3.18 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, InsurAce has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get InsurAce alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00060402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00082015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.62 or 0.07513529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,954.93 or 0.99453351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00068040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003119 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsurAce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsurAce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.