Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 97,924 shares.The stock last traded at $97.29 and had previously closed at $96.54.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKW. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,200,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

