Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 157.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,216,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,088 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 912.6% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206,471 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,753,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,416,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,434 shares during the period.

BKLN stock opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

