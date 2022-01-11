Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.46% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 31,219 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the period.

EWRE stock opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $42.72.

