Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDLV. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $14,849,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,275,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,798,000 after purchasing an additional 298,046 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,863,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 192,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 52,335 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 124.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares during the period.

IDLV stock opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

