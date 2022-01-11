Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Down 22.6% in December

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH opened at $167.90 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $163.96 and a 52 week high of $199.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.32 and its 200 day moving average is $183.88.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.