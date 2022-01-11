Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Loews (NYSE:L)

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,383 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,744% compared to the average volume of 88 put options.

NYSE:L traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.13. The company had a trading volume of 629,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,858. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $305,271.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,635,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,741,000 after buying an additional 242,595 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,048,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $877,043,000 after purchasing an additional 93,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Loews by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,840,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,264,000 after purchasing an additional 55,452 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Loews by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,024,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,308,000 after purchasing an additional 152,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Loews by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,146,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,772,000 after purchasing an additional 79,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

