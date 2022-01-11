Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

CSR traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $101.82. The company had a trading volume of 60,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,287. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.63, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

