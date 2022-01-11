IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 42.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 135,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,454,000 after buying an additional 40,217 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.81. 6,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,839. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.15. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.35.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.