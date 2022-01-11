iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.22.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $130.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.74. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

