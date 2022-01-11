iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Acquired by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 18.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,095 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

Shares of SHYG opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $46.12.

