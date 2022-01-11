iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $61.69

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.69 and last traded at $61.70, with a volume of 1910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.21 and a 200 day moving average of $62.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orin Green Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 280,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 47,497 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

