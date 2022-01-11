iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.67. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.