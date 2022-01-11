iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,786,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,812 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,019,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,642,000 after purchasing an additional 765,749 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,629,000.

SCZ opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

