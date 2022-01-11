iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 907.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 447.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period.

Shares of EZU stock opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.60. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

