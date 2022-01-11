iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1,374.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,218 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Motco boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $215.32 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.83 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

