iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Position Reduced by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,273 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $165.42 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.61 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.99.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

