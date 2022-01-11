iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,365,000 after buying an additional 818,514 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 275.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 471,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,319,000 after buying an additional 346,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after purchasing an additional 341,716 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 779,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,622,000 after purchasing an additional 325,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,460,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,978,000 after acquiring an additional 325,238 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.72. The company had a trading volume of 91,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,994. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.27.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

