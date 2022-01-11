iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 114,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.82. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $96.62 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

