iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITB. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 751.9% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 318.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.10. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

