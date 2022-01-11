Ispolink (ISP) Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 11th. Ispolink has a total market cap of $12.12 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ispolink has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ispolink alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00063599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005772 BTC.

About Ispolink

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,552,961,493 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Buying and Selling Ispolink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ispolink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ispolink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.